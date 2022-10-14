Bennette starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Wigan on Saturday

Sunderland will be desperate to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Swansea City when they host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light tomorrow.

Goals from Oli Cooper and Harry Darling sealed all three points for Swansea in last weekend’s clash.

Having failed to pick up a victory in their last four league games, the Black Cats will need to step up their performance levels in order to have a chance of defeating Wigan.

The Latics defeated Blackburn Rovers in midweek and will be confident in their ability to cause issues for Sunderland.

After witnessing his side’s display against Swansea, it will be interesting to see whether Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray opts to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven on Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Sunderland could line up against Wigan…

When you consider that Mowbray has utilised the 4-4-2 formation in Sunderland’s recent fixtures, he may decide to stick with his system tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Anthony Patterson will be looking to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season against Wigan.

Luke O’Nien and Danny Batth will be tasked to provide cover for Patterson in their centre-back roles.

Lynden Gooch and Aji Alese meanwhile are set to feature in the full-back positions.

Whereas Jack Clarke is expected to keep his place in the side after scoring against Swansea, Patrick Roberts could potentially make way for Jewison Bennette.

Signed by Sunderland in August, Bennette has been deployed as a substitute on five occasions by Mowbray this season.

The winger produced an impressive cameo display against Watford as he netted a late equaliser for the Black Cats at Vicarage Road.

By delivering another eye-catching performance tomorrow, Bennette could boost his chances of claiming a regular spot in Sunderland’s starting eleven.

With Corry Evans set to miss the club’s clash with Wigan due to suspension, Elliot Embleton could potentially feature in central midfield alongside Dan Neil.

Amad Diallo meanwhile could be given another chance to showcase his ability in the striker position alongside Alex Pritchard who has featured in all 13 of Sunderland’s league games this season.

