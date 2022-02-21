Bennett starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to play Bournemouth on Tuesday night

Swansea City will be determined to deliver a response to the underwhelming performance that they produced against Sheffield United last weekend when they face AFC Bournemouth tomorrow.

The Jacks suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Blades as a brace from Morgan Gibbs-White as well as goals from George Baldock and Billy Sharp allowed Paul Heckingbottom’s side to seal all three points in this particular showdown.

Whilst Kyle Naughton is not expected to make his return to action in this particular fixture, Hannes Wolf could potentially be in line to make his return to the squad after missing the club’s clash with the Blades.

Having witnessed the nature of his side’s display on Saturday, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Swansea boss Chris Martin opts to make some significant alterations to his starting eleven tomorrow.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Swansea could line up against Bournemouth…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation during Swansea’s recent victory over Bristol City, Martin may decide to deploy this system again in tomorrow’s clash.

Goalkeeper Andy Fisher will be looking to claim his second clean-sheet for the Jacks since sealing a switch to the club in the January transfer window.

Ryan Manning and Ben Cabango will be partnered in central-defence by Ryan Bennett who is likely to be drafted as a replacement for Finley Burns who failed to deliver the goods against the Blades.

Bennett has made 167 appearances in the Championship during his career and will be keen to use this wealth of experience to his advantage on Tuesday.

By producing an assured display in this fixture, the defender could help his side secure a positive result at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Joel Latibeaudiere and Cyrus Christie are set to line up in the wing-back roles whilst Flynn Downes will be partnered in central midfield by Matt Grimes.

Jamie Paterson will feature in a more advanced central role behind forwards Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi.

Obafemi has scored in two of his last four league appearances for Swansea and will be determined to add to his overall goal tally in tomorrow’s showdown with the Cherries.