Bennett starts: The predicted Millwall XI to play QPR on Tuesday night

Millwall extended their unbeaten league home run on Saturday afternoon when defeating an in-form Cardiff City 2-1 at The Den.

Despit the Bluebirds having 17 shots in the contest, Gary Rowett’s side came out on top thanks to second half goals from Murray Wallace and Mason Bennett.

Joel Bagan halved the deficit in stoppage time but it was too little, too late for Steve Morison’s outfit in the capital.

Those three points didn’t move Millwall anywhere in the table but it did move them a few points closer to the top half of the Championship and a win over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday night could keep them as play-off outsiders.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Millwall players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Shane Ferguson? More Less

How will Rowett line his team up though for the visit of Mark Warburton’s side? Let’s take a look.

The big news about Millwall’s team is that it will be missing Benik Afobe, who has been added to the Lions’ list of attacking casualties.

Tom Bradshaw and Sheyi Ojo were both ruled out long-term last month and now Afobe, who has six league goals to his name this season, has suffered a hamstring injury.

That should give a chance for Mason Bennett to impress from the start, having come off the bench against Cardiff and made an impact by scoring.

Bennett had started the previous three league matches before dropping to the bench against the Bluebirds but with Afobe being stricken by injury he will be afforded another chance.

Aside from that though it may be wise for Rowett to stick with the same team that he used against Cardiff.

George Saville made an impression off the bench, much like Bennett, but it may be worth sticking with the midfield duo of Maikel Kieftenbeld and Billy Mitchell.

And as ever the usually solid Lions defence will probably stay as it is with a lack of depth right now on the bench for Rowett to choose from.