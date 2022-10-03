Bennett and Hutchinson updates emerge ahead of Millwall’s meeting with Rotherham

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has refused to rule out the possibility of including Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson in the club’s match-day squad for their showdown with Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Although both players have now returned to training, they were not selected to be part of the Lions’ team for last Saturday’s clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Bennett has not featured for Millwall’s senior outfit since sustaining a serious hamstring injury during the club’s victory over Coventry City in August.

Hutchinson meanwhile has missed the last three leagues due to an issue with his groin.

Millwall would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Blackpool by securing a positive result against Blackburn in the absence of these two players.

However, the Lions’ inconsistent start to the season continued at Ewood Park as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Yet to win a league game on their travels during the current term, Millwall will be hoping to give their travelling supporters something to shout about when they head to the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Ahead of this fixture, Rowett has shared an update on Hutchinson and Bennett.

Speaking to the South London Press about this duo, Rowett said: “They had missed quite a bit of football and I didn’t want to put them on the bench [against Blackburn] over people who are 100 per cent fit.

“They’ll come into the reckoning again on Wednesday.

“Benno is playing some minutes today for the U23s.

“It’s important that with those who have missed a lot of football, had a very sporadic season so far.

“We want to really work hard to make sure they come back and stay back.”

The Verdict

Having scored for Millwall in today’s youth clash with Bristol City before being substituted at half-time, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Bennett is included in the club’s squad for Wednesday’s match.

The 26-year-old, who has made four appearances for Millwall this season, will be keen to help the club climb the Championship standings over the course of the coming months.

Hutchinson will also be aiming to make a difference for the Lions in the heart of defence.

Before suffering his injury setback, the 31-year-old managed to produce some assured displays in the Championship.

In the five games that he has featured in at this level during the current term, Hutchinson has made 2.2 tackles and 3.4 clearances per fixture and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.85.