Benito Carbone reveals Sheffield Wednesday dream as management plans emerge

Former Italian footballer Benito Carbone has revealed his desire to become the manager of an English club – with his dream being to one day be in charge of Sheffield Wednesday.

The ex-forward arrived on British shores in 1996 at the Owls, when he secured a move from Inter Milan for £3 million and initially forged a partnership with fellow countryman Paolo Di Canio.

Carbone would remain in England for six years, playing for Aston Villa, Bradford City and also Derby County and Middlesbrough on loan before returning to his native Italy, but he returned to these shores in 2014 with Leeds United as a special consultant for owner Massimo Cellino.

Some of Carbone’s best days have come in England, and now he would like to become the head coach of a club in the EFL, with his last experience of being the number one at a club coming with Ternana in the second tier of Italian football between 2016 and 2017.

Start 2023 by testing your Sheffield Wednesday knowledge – Can you score 16/16 on this quiz?

1 of 16 What year were Wednesday founded? 1857 1867 1877 1887

Currently an assistant coach of the Azerbaijan national side under manager Gianni De Biasi, Carbone would love to further his ambitions in England, and whilst he is respectful of the job Darren Moore is doing at Hillsborough currently, he’d like nothing more than to be in charge of Wednesday one day.

“It would be easy for me to say, ‘I want to manage Sheffield Wednesday’, but Darren Moore is doing really well at the moment,” Carbone told William Hill.

“They are top of the table and have a really good chance to get back into the Championship. But for me, of course, if one day I do become manager of Sheffield Wednesday, it would be my dream.

“But I just really want to coach in England; I have had job offers in Italy and turned them down, managing here is my priority.

“It’s not important about which league in England I go to. I’m not stupid; I know I won’t be able to manage a Premier League team now, it’s not that easy.

“The most important thing for me is the project of the club, and being able to build something with the club over two or three years.

“It therefore doesn’t matter which club it is. I want to show people in England that I’m ready.

“The players in England work like I want to work; they share the same mentality. I just need to be patient, which isn’t my best skill, but I’m trying!”

The Verdict

It would be incredibly interesting to see Carbone come into the English game and manage at a level like League Two, where you rarely see foreign coaches employed.

He has experience of being a head coach in Italy, but it would be a completely different environment over in England and one where he would have to adapt quickly.

Gaining a job in the lower leagues and becoming a success though is perhaps the only chance he will get to ever manage Wednesday, who are doing quite well with Darren Moore at the helm right now.

Now that Carbone has made this admission, there will be intrigue and keenness from the fans of several of his past clubs in England to see him make a comeback in management – perhaps if things don’t work out at Bradford for Mark Hughes then the little Italian could make a triumphant return to Valley Parade…