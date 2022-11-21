Benik Afobe’s current situation at Millwall becomes clearer

Millwall will be preparing for the upcoming game against Sunderland as they return a week before the rest of the Championship.

Gary Rowett’s side have headed into this World Cup break sitting in the Championship’s top six, with last week’s 4-2 win over Preston North End ensuring they are in the play-offs on goal difference.

Millwall and Sunderland have a week less break than the rest of the Championship because both teams agreed to reschedule the game that weekend after it was originally cancelled due to the Queen’s death. The Lions have a home friendly against Brondby this Saturday as they gear up for the resumption of their league campaign.

However, the London side have suffered a blow as they prepare for the Sunderland clash. Striker Benik Afobe still remains a doubt for the game, as the 29-year-old hasn’t featured for the Lions since October 29th in the 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town.

As well as providing an update on Afobe, Rowett also gave an injury update on Shaun Hutchinson and Ryan Leonard ahead of the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Rowett told the South London Press, via the London News Online after their win over Preston: “Everyone came through Preston absolutely fine. We expect Hutchy to be back available for selection for Sunderland. Lenny, of course, comes into contention as well because he has had a little bit of extra training.

“Benik, at the minute, looks a week or two behind that. There is no real issue there, but we have got to take it steady with him. I think he had a little bit of damage to the knee. He’s had an injection and the specialist advised him to rest and strengthen. So, we don’t want to rush that one.”

The Verdict

These few weeks without football for Millwall are a chance for the London side to get any injured players fit again.

So, it will be a blow to Rowett that Afobe is still a week or two behind, as the 29-year-old is an important player for the Lions. The striker has featured 17 times in the league this season, scoring two goals, but it is Afobe’s overall game play that makes him important in Rowett’s side.

The 29-year-old brings other key players into the game, and with the Lions in the mix for the play-offs, a win against Sunderland in a couple of weeks could lift Rowett’s men as high as fourth.