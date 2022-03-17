Benik Afobe shares heartfelt message after key contributions in Millwall’s win over Huddersfield

Millwall striker Benik Afobe has taken to Instagram to share a heartfelt message after netting a brace for his side in yesterday’s clash with Huddersfield Town.

Afobe dedicated the goals that he scored last night to his grandfather who passed away before the game kicked-off at The Den.

After being forced to settle for a point in their clash with Middlesbrough last weekend, it was always going to be intriguing to see how Millwall would fare against a Terriers side who are currently flying under the guidance of Carlos Corberan.

The Lions managed to produce an incredibly impressive performance in this fixture as they sealed all three points in front of their fans.

Afobe opened the scoring for Millwall in the first-half as he fired an effort past goalkeeper Lee Nicholls.

Following the break, the forward doubled his side’s lead in spectacular fashion as he produced a fantastic strike after the ball fell to him in the penalty area.

The Millwall loanee went close to adding a third for the Lions as he hit the woodwork on two separate occasions during the latter stages of this match.

As a result of this triumph, Gary Rowett’s side closed the gap between them and the play-off places to two points.

Following the game, Afobe took to Instagram to reflect on the club’s victory.

The striker posted: “What a great team performance!

“The two goals and win were for my grandpa who sadly passed away this [Wednesday] afternoon.”

The Verdict

Afobe’s performance last night was nothing short of sensational as he terrorised Huddersfield’s defenders from start to finish.

As well as scoring two goals in this fixture, the striker provided two key passes for his team-mates and won four aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 9.58.

Having now managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in all competitions this season, Afobe will be determined to push on during the closing stages of the campaign.

If Afobe is able to maintain his consistency, he could potentially spearhead Millwall’s push for a top-six finish as he is clearly more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.