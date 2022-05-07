Benik Afobe opens up on 13-goal Millwall stint

Benik Afobe has claimed he is feeling reinvigorated playing for Millwall.

The striker has moved around the place a lot in recent years having started his career with Arsenal before moving to the likes of Stoke City, Bournemouth, Bristol City and numerous other clubs.

But the forward is enjoying life in London with the Lions, having spent the campaign on loan from the Potters.

The 29-year old has 13 Championship goals for the club this season which is his highest tally in a campaign since 2015-16, when he scored 14 for Wolves and the Cherries.

Afobe has compared the culture at Millwall to the 10 other clubs he has played for, claiming it is a much calmer environment under Gary Rowett.

The striker has complimented his manager, crediting him for the boost in morale he has felt this season and for fostering a homely atmosphere at the club.

The former Arsenal player is unsure of his future, and is not looking forward to his time at Millwall coming to an end.

“It’s been really good for me, a great fit, I’ve said it all along,” said Afobe, via News At Den.

“I took some time to get up and running which is quite normal. Last year I lacked confidence, I didn’t play.

“I racked up 28 appearances but they were all five or 10 minutes at the end of the game. I think I played the equivalent to 11 90 minutes and scored five goals. It wasn’t enough for me, and being away from home.

“To come back to Millwall, to come back to London, to come back to a manager that trusts and believes in me and, just by the off-chance, to come to a great changing room – because it could have been a poor changing room – it’s all been a great fit for me. And also to be injury-free.

“It’s been fantastic for me, I’ve really, really enjoyed it and I feel I’m in my best form now and the season is about to finish, which is a bit disappointing for me.

“But let’s wait and see, maybe we’ll have an extra three games after Saturday, we don’t know.”

Quiz: Which club did Millwall sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Malcolm Allen? Reading Nottingham Forest Watford Norwich City

Afobe will go back to Stoke following the conclusion of Millwall’s season, which is still yet to be determined.

Rowett’s side are going into the final day of the season still hopeful of making the play-off places.

The London club face already promoted Bournemouth, with the side knowing only three points can help the team overcome Sheffield United or Luton Town.

The Verdict

Afobe has done well with Millwall and it is unclear whether he has a future with his parent club next season.

Perhaps a permanent switch could be on the horizon, if all parties can come to some agreement over the summer.

Having played for so many different clubs, it must be difficult for the 29-year old to feel settled at any club in a given campaign.

That will make it difficult for him to consistently improve and impress every season, with such a stop-start trajectory to his career.