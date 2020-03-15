Benik Afobe issues fresh update as Bristol City injury recovery continues

Bristol City striker Benik Afobe has shared an update revealing he is continuing his injury recovery at home following the decision to suspend all EFL fixtures until early April.

Lee Johnson’s side have seen three of their Championship matches postponed due to the ongoing health concerns, with this meaning the Robins’ play-off bid has now been placed on hold with the south-west club currently sat seventh in the table.

City had been due to face Blackburn in a key play-off clash on Saturday afternoon before the fixture suspension was announced, while their matches against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest have also been cancelled amid the current uncertainty.

The Robins were preparing to welcome Afobe back into the first-team fold ahead of the Championship final run-in, with the Stoke loanee having missed the majority of the campaign due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered back in September.

The 27-year-old returned to training to last month after making a swift recovery from his serious problem, with City fans now hoping Afobe can add to his three goals in five games before the significant injury blow.

The frontman has now taken to Instagram to share footage showing him continuing his recovery at home amid growing health concerns among the public.

The Verdict

The recent news of the EFL’s fixture suspension has now plunged the remainder of the season into significant doubt, and the Robins will now have to wait before aiming to take their play-off push to the next level during the final run-in.

It remains unclear whether the EFL will be able to conclude the current campaign as a result of growing health worries, but it now seems likely that Afobe will be able to play a part during the Robins’ final nine matches if they do go ahead.

The striker could be a key asset to City as they target a play-off spot before the end of the regular season, with Afobe potentially joining the likes of Nahki Wells and Famara Diedhiou among Johnson’s impressive attacking options.