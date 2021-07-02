Benik Afobe explains reasons behind sealing Millwall move in first comments after switch

New Millwall forward Benik Afobe has said that re-joining the Lions was a ‘no-brainer’ for him and he’s looking forward to getting going with the London club.

Attacking reinforcements have been needed by the Lions for next season and Afobe should help with that matter, as he looks to make his mark in the Championship once more.

When fit and firing, he can prove a real asset for any side in the second tier and the Lions will be hoping he can find some form to really help them with a play-off challenge next year.

Certainly, he seems happy to be heading to SE16 for next season and the influence of manager Gary Rowett appears to be part of the reason why he was so eager to join the club.

Speaking to their official media channels, he explained how a switch to the Lions ended up being a ‘no-brainer’ for him:

“Gary brought me in to Stoke City and was really good for me. I enjoyed working with him on the training field and on matchdays, and when he told me about the project he has at Millwall and how he thought I could fit into the team and the squad, it was a no-brainer for me and my family. I’m raring to go.”

The Verdict

There’ll be a lot of goodwill towards Afobe from Millwall supporters and if he can get on a run of form he’ll be a real hit in Bermondsey this year.

He’s a player that has plenty of top attributes to be a force at this level, and Millwall fans will be hoping to see that in earnest next season.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Millwall played each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Coventry L 3-1 L 4-1 L 5-1 L 6-1