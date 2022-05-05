Benik Afobe drops hint over his future as Millwall loan draws to a close

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe has admitted that he would consider a permanent move to Millwall in the summer transfer window.

Afobe joined Millwall on a season-long loan from Stoke back in July, and has certainly impressed during his time at The Den.

The striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 40 appearances in all competitions for Gary Rowett’s side, helping to mount a strong push for a Championship play-off place.

But with that loan spell set to end this month, talk is now turning to the prospect of a longer term move to Millwall for Afobe, and it seems the 29-year-old is not ruling that out, providing conditions are right.

Asked about whether he would be open to a permanent move to Millwall in the summer, Afobe told News at Den: “I have to think about it, to be honest. Do I want to stay here, will I stay at Stoke, will I go somewhere else?

“I never really want to focus on these things when I’m playing because it can be a distraction. Even if you think it’s not a distraction it can be.

“For me it’s just about staying fit and enjoying my time here. I’m a bit gutted the season is finishing because I feel I’m hitting my best form of the season.

“It’s something we’re going to have to sit down and speak about. Obviously we have to wait until after the end of the season and see if we’re in the play-offs.

“It is definitely something that I would consider. A lot of people know what I think of Millwall and it’s definitely an option, for sure.

“It’s not no chance, it’s definitely an option but we have to wait and see if things can be matched [in any potential deal].”

As things stand, there is just over a year remaining on Afobe’s contract with Stoke, securing his future at the Bet365 Stadium until the end of next season.

The Verdict

It certainly feels like a permanent move for Afobe is something Millwall should be pushing for.

The striker has enjoyed some really impressive form at The Den, and given he is their top scorer, it would be a big boost to keep him for next season.

Indeed, his contract situation at Stoke means this summer could be the Potters’ last chance to receive a fee for Afobe, meaning they too could potentially be open for a sale.

As a result, it would feel like something of a surprise if this is not something that is at least discussed by the two clubs over the course of the coming months.