Benik Afobe at Millwall: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Benik Afobe made his return to Millwall this summer and will be looking to kick on under the guidance of Gary Rowett in South London.

The 28-year-old striker is now far more experienced than when he first turned out for the Lions and will be hoping that he can hit the goal trail once more after making the loan move from Stoke City.

Here, we take a look at his spell with the Lions in detail in our latest hat-trick piece…

How’s it gone so far?

So far the frontman has bagged two goals in his opening five Sky Bet Championship outings for Millwall and has so far shown signs that he can get back to the type of levels that made him so clinical during his previous career spells with the likes of Wolves and MK Dons.

Afobe has largely played more as a support striker under Rowett so far as part of a 3-4-3 formation and it is as yet unclear as to whether this style plays to his strengths or not.

It will certainly be interesting to see if the Millwall boss decides to play him in a more advanced role or not in the long term.

Overall it is still early days and it will take some time for Afobe to fully adapt to how the Lions play.

What issues does he face?

Staying fit is the main issue for Afobe as he has already encountered an injury this term.

The striker sustained a knee injury against Blackpool earlier in the campaign and only made his return to action in last night’s defeat to Leicester City in the Carabao Cup as a late substitute.

Afobe has been unluckily in the past with injuries and he will be hoping that he has more luck this season.

If Millwall keep him fit and firing on all cylinders, they could be in for a good campaign at the Den.

What’s next?

The 28-year-old will be hopeful of being involved once again for Millwall’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Building his match fitness back up will be the priority for now but if he can hit the back of the net sooner or later that will do him the world of good.

He has had a decent start to life back at the club and will just be hoping to stay injury free from now on.