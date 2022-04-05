Benik Afobe addresses Millwall’s chances of securing a Championship play-off spot

Benik Afobe believes that despite being outsiders his Millwall side have the players to go on and secure a Championship play-off spot in what remains of this season, in conversation with News at Den.

The Lions, who played out a drama-filled 2-2 draw with Luton Town at the weekend, find themselves four points from the much-desired sixth-place position.

Gary Rowett’s side have picked up 21 points from their last 10 games and will be hoping to take their fight for a top-six spot right to the very end.

Speaking to News at Den about their continued attempts to secure a play-off spot, Afobe said: “No one [outside the club] is expecting us to finish in the top six.

“But we’ve got the players. We beat Sheffield United, we beat Huddersfield, we beat QPR, all these teams that are fighting for the play-offs.

“We can go toe-to-toe with them. On our day we believe that we can beat anyone in the league. It’s just about having that consistency in the last few games.”

The verdict

There are set to be plenty more twists and turns during this enthralling Championship run-in, with Millwall possessing a more favourable last seven games than the majority of their play-off chasing counterparts.

The Lions have come up short on a couple of occasions in recent memory, however, they still possess a strong chance this time around.

The Den has once again been a fortress for the most part of this season, with Millwall picking up 1.89 PPG at their London home, and interestingly, four of their last seven matches come at home.

Millwall have proven that they can compete with the top teams in the league and are starting to look very dangerous during these concluding stages of the campaign.