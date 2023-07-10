Carlton Palmer believes a move to Derby County for Bristol City’s Kane Wilson would be beneficial to both parties.

The Rams are said to be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer and have identified Wilson as a potential target.

What is the latest on Kane Wilson's move to Derby County?

Championship side Bristol City are in talks with Derby over the signing of their midfielder Jason Knight.

The 22-year-old looks set to leave Derby and join the Robins in a deal worth £2 million.

In the same update from John Percy of The Telegraph, he also goes on to say that the two clubs are also in talks, in regards to Derby signing Wilson from Bristol City.

The 23-year-old was a standout performer in Forest Green Rovers’ promotion to League One in the 2021/22 season.

His impressive form earned him a move to Ashton Gate, but it has been a season to forget for the defender, as he’s struggled to replicate that form.

Injuries restricted Wilson’s impact on Bristol City’s season, and with Pearson having other players ahead of him now, a summer move does seem likely.

The 23-year-old was seemingly close to a move to Bolton Wanderers, but that failed to materialise, while Birmingham City have been another side mentioned with an interest.

It is unclear at this stage if the two deals are linked, but it seems Wilson could be set to end his stay at Bristol City.

Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Derby County in talks to sign Kane Wilson

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Derby being in talks with Bristol City over the signing of Wilson.

He told FLW: “Derby County are believed to be in talks to sign out of favour wing back Kane Wilson from Bristol City.

“Kane who shone for Forest Green as they won the League Two title under Rob Edwards in 2022 has struggled for fitness and form since he joined Bristol City. So this would be a great opportunity for him to get going again and playing regularly, it could be beneficial for both parties.”

Would Kane Wilson be a good signing for Derby County?

It is very clear that Wilson needs to get his career back up and running, and it seems the only way to do that is by moving away from Ashton Gate.

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries recently, but it mustn’t be forgotten how well he did in that promotion season with Forest Green.

So, a fresh start at Derby could be the ideal place, as he would be joining a team that will be pushing at the top end of League One, and he would be working under a manager of Paul Warne’s calibre.

Wilson would bring a significant attacking threat from that full-back area and a versatility trait that is ideal for Warne.

The Rams do desperately need signings in defence, as they’ve been weak there for a while now, so Wilson’s arrival could help significantly.

It looks as though Wilson needs to fall back in love with football again, and he may just do that at Derby County.

He would be competing with summer signing Joe Ward for a place in the side but that could help him raise his game.