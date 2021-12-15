‘Beneficial deal for all involved’ – Nottingham Forest eye deal for Brentford forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a move for Brentford striker Marcus Forss ahead of the transfer window opening again in the new year, we understand.

The report states that Brentford are willing to let the forward leave on loan in January, with Fulham, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and West Brom, all providing competition.

The Reds have been linked with several strikers already as January nears, with John Percy of The Telegraph confirming that the Tricky Trees are prioritising a move for a forward.

Quiz: What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from? 1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

Percy’s tweet has named Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun, Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis and Norwich City’s Adam Idah as options at The City Ground.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Forest’s interest in Forss…

Marcus Ally

Forss would be a very intriguing signing for Nottingham Forest for the second half of the season. I certainly like the sound of this one more than the potential moves for Keinan Davis and Adam Idah in terms of the fit and the calibre of the player.

Forss bagged the winner in Brentford’s play-off semi final victory over Bournemouth last season, and so has valuable experience of performing on the stage that Forest desire to reach. Also, variety is needed with the known quantities of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor at the top of the pitch for the Reds, Forss can play out wide, runs the channels well and is an improving finisher.

Freshening up the attacking contingent is clearly a priority at Forest and bringing in Marcus Forss would go some way to achieving that.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Nottingham Forest in fairness.

Perhaps not surprisingly given the form of Ivan Toney, Forss struggled to really get a regular run in the side for Brentford in the Championship last season, but he did show a decent eye for goal when given a chance.

As a result, the Finland international could certainly be a useful addition for a side now chasing promotion during the current campaign.

Indeed, with only Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor to really rely on as centre forward options, Forest are one club who you feel could certainly benefit from adding Forss’ firepower to their side, meaning he could get plenty of game time were he to make the move to The City Ground.

This therefore, certainly appears to have the potential to be a beneficial deal for all involved.

Alfie Burns

This doesn’t look a bad deal at all if Forest want to bring in a Premier League striker in January.

Forss grabbed eight goals last season in the Championship for Brentford, which wasn’t a bad return given he was only the supporting act in the Ivan Toney show.

At Forest, he’d be competing with Lewis Grabban – a very different player to Toney, at a different stage of his career but, all the same, the City Ground is his playground.

If Forss can come in and chip in with a handful of goals to help the 33-year-old along, it would be brilliant for Forest as they close in on the top-six.

Steve Cooper needs signings to come in and elevate Forest’s squad, without upsetting the balance too much.