Ben Woodburn starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Huddersfield on Tuesday night

Preston North End have had an up and down last few games in the Championship and boss Ryan Lowe will be desperate to return to winning ways in midweek.

The extreme high of their emphatic 3-2 win over Norwich was quickly washed away after a late 2-1 defeat to Bristol City. Any hopes of claiming three points off the back of that defeat were extinguished when the club fell to another loss, this time against Stoke at the weekend.

The Potters never looked like not winning and PNE barely tested the opposition keeper in what ended as a 2-0 defeat. Now, the Lilywhites have a chance to get back to winning ways in midweek against a Huddersfield side rooted in the bottom three.

It won’t be easy though – and here is how the club could line up for that fixture.

Considering how Preston lost to Stoke at the weekend and the manner in which they did – without a single shot on target – boss Ryan Lowe might opt to really switch his side around for this next fixture.

With the games now coming thick and fast for the club, there is a need to perhaps rest a few members of their team without trying to compromise their quality. In this instance then, there could be a few tweaks to the lineup. The backline should should look fairly familiar though, with the same central three likely to get the nod against the Terriers.

On the left flank, Alvaro Fernandez has impressed since his loan move and is almost a guaranteed starter when fit in this LWB position. On the right, Lowe has opted for a few different players from Brad Potts to Alan Browne but here he could choose to keep Robbie Brady in the starting eleven by moving him further back and out to the wing.

In midfield, Ali McCann has been solid in the centre and the 23-year-old’s hard work and graft has made him one of the first names on the teamsheet too. Lowe though does often like throwing Ryan Ledson into the mix and with McCann having played a few games on the bounce, he might throw the former Oxford man back into the fold here. Further forward, he could also give a start to Ben Woodburn, who has often looked exciting when given the nod.

In attack, the boss might not have much choice about who he selects. With Troy Parrott injured, Ched Evans out of form and Mikey O’Neill having just dealt with a knock and also having a lack of experience, he will likely have to go for the pairing of Emil Riis and Sean Maguire. They have – and do – work well together and the former of the two can produce the goals they need. Last time out against Stoke though they were kept quiet, so expect some changes to the forward line midway through the game if things aren’t happening for the strikers.