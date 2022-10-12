Ben Woodburn starts: The predicted Preston North End XI to face Bristol City on Wednesday night

Preston North End are back in action on Wednesday night against Bristol City and will come into this fixture full of confidence.

The Lilywhites have struggled to hit the back of the net on a regular basis but against one of the best teams in the league in Norwich City, they managed to bag three and take all three points from the Canaries.

Despite falling behind in the fixture, the club rallied and walked away with a 3-2 win – proving they can certainly score goals when they need to.

They’ll want to now keep that good form going against Bristol City in midweek – and here is how PNE could lineup for this clash.

There are likely to be a handful of changes for Preston and that comes down to squad rotation, fitness, and injuries to some members of their team.

Starting at the back, Freddie Woodman is one of the mainstays in the team. As are Liam Lindsay and Jordan Storey who have both excelled as part of a three-man central defence this campaign. Greg Cunningham has also shone in a more central role this campaign but with the player having struggled with injuries in the past and having played at the weekend, Andrew Hughes could step into the side here in place of the Republic of Ireland man.

Alvaro Fernandez has looked the real deal so should keep his spot on the left and Alan Browne is also faring well in an unfamiliar RWB role.

In the centre of the field, Ben Whiteman and Ali McCann have proven to be the go-to midfield partnership. Whiteman plays a quarterback-like role and is a key member of the team, whilst McCann is more box-to-box and puts in the miles in midfield. Both are key and both should start if fit. Further ahead of them, Robbie Brady has continued to look the part and bagged an assist at the weekend. If he is up to match fitness, he too should keep his spot.

Emil Riis is undoubtedly striker number one right now. He has three goals in two games and in this kind of form, you can’t drop the forward. Alongside him should be Troy Parrott or Sean Maguire, but the former of the two has now been ruled out of action until after the World Cup and the latter might not be 100%. Instead then, Lowe will have to turn to another option and that could be Ben Woodburn in a more advanced role over Ched Evans.