Ben Woodburn speaks out after sealing Preston North End deal following Liverpool release

This summer has seen Ryan Lowe oversee his first summer as Preston North End manager meaning he is keen to put his mark on the team.

The boss has made a number of new additions so far one being Ben Woodburn following his release from Liverpool this summer.

The 22-year-old came through Liverpool’s youth system and had success early becoming the Reds’ youngest ever goalscorer though was never able to break into the first team at Anfield.

Before putting pen to paper on a deal with Preston this summer, the midfielder was on trial with the club proving he was worthy of a contract but this is something that was new to the player as he admitted to the Lancashire Post: “It was probably the first time I’ve ever been like that, where I’ve had to go on trial anywhere.

“It’s maybe even brought another side, that I didn’t know I had, out of me.”

However, what the new experience has brought out of him is something he wants to take forward now as he said: “I’m just trying to keep that up and take it into every game, that desire for the ball and to win and everything like that.

“I feel like I’ve had a lot of things happen in my career anyway and this is just another step.

“I’ve just got to keep building, keep playing well and the rest will take care of itself.”

The Verdict:

Although Woodburn has played football and had loan spells in his career so far, his move to Preston certainly feels as though it could bring something new out of the player.

Being on trial with the club meant he had to push himself to the very top of his game to show the manager he was worth taking on permanently which he clearly did.

Now he is prepared to take that attitude to the league and having a solid focus that he knows is permanent at least for the foreseeable future will surely only help his focus next year allowing him to push his game to the next level.