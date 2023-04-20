Ben Wilson has thanked Coventry City's fans for the support that they demonstrated during last night's showdown with Blackburn Rovers.

The Sky Blues goalkeeper rescued a point for his side at Ewood Park by scoring in the closing stages of this particular fixture.

Blackburn opened the scoring in the 39th minute as Sam Gallagher headed an effort into the bottom corner from Joe Rankin-Costello's cross.

Following the break, Gustavo Hamer forced Aynsley Pears into making a smart stop before Ryan Hedges' deflected strike for Rovers narrowly missed the target.

With Blackburn seemingly set to secure a victory in front of their supporters, Wilson stepped up to the mark in dramatic fashion for the visitors.

The keeper bundled home from Hamer's corner in the 95th minute of this clash.

As a result of this draw, Coventry are still within striking distance of Blackburn in the race for a play-off place.

The Sky Blues' attention will now switch to this weekend's showdown with Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What did Ben Wilson have to say following his dramatic equaliser against Blackburn?

Following his side's meeting with Blackburn, Wilson opted to send a message to the club's supporters.

In a video shared by Coventry's official Twitter account, Wilson said: "Sky Blue Army, thank you again for amazing away support.

"You were absolutely incredible from start to finish, you stuck with us.

"Even after going 1-0 down, I thought you were absolutely outstanding.

"And in the end, we got what we deserved out of the game.

"Thankfully, I know how to score with one touch rather than Vik [Gyokeres] taking 20 touches!

"So, I'll take that, and I'll teach him how to score when we're next in training.

"Safe travels home, all the best."

Will this point prove to be crucial in Coventry's quest for a play-off place?

Whereas a defeat to Blackburn would have been a significant blow to Coventry's play-off hopes, Wilson's dramatic equaliser has kept his side in the race for a top-six finish.

The Sky Blues are set to face Reading, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough in the remaining fixtures.

Coventry will fancy their chances of defeating the Royals and the Blues as these two games are set to take place in front of their own supporters.

If they secure maximum points from these matches, they may find themselves in a healthy position to extend their season past the 46-game mark heading into their clash with Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

Wilson, who has claimed an impressive total of 19 clean-sheets in the Championship this season, will unquestionably be confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the coming weeks.