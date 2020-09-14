Latest News
Ben Wilmot reveals the key battle Watford won against Middlesbrough
Watford defender Ben Wilmot has stated that Middlesbrough’s attack didn’t pose any problems for the Hornets on Friday night.
The recently relegated side got off to the best possible start to their Championship campaign as they earned three points at Vicarage Road thanks to a solitary goal from Craig Cathcart.
The defence was immaculate throughout, although in truth they were very rarely tested in the fixture and looked comfortable against Boro’s forward line.
Middlesbrough started both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga but neither could help get Neil Warnock’s side on the scoresheet as they failed to create clear cut chances.
Defender Wilmot has admitted that himself and the other Watford defenders found it relatively easy against Middlesbrough on Friday and that there no real problems during the game.
Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Wilmot said: “We prepared well for it and I thought on the whole we dealt with it pretty well.
“There were no problems really for our back three.”
The Verdict
It was a very solid performance from Watford and their new look side as they hope to earn an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.
Wilmot is being very honest here, which is perfectly fine, but it’s also important not to get complacent considering there has been just one game of the new campaign played.
If Wilmot and the rest of the Watford team can keep playing like this in terms of their defence, then they have a real chance of going up this season especially considering the teams who are currently in the division this season.