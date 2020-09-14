Ben Wilmot reveals the key battle Watford won against Middlesbrough

Watford defender Ben Wilmot has stated that Middlesbrough’s attack didn’t pose any problems for the Hornets on Friday night.

The recently relegated side got off to the best possible start to their Championship campaign as they earned three points at Vicarage Road thanks to a solitary goal from Craig Cathcart.

The defence was immaculate throughout, although in truth they were very rarely tested in the fixture and looked comfortable against Boro’s forward line.

Middlesbrough started both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga but neither could help get Neil Warnock’s side on the scoresheet as they failed to create clear cut chances.

Defender Wilmot has admitted that himself and the other Watford defenders found it relatively easy against Middlesbrough on Friday and that there no real problems during the game.

Speaking to the Hartlepool Mail, Wilmot said: “We prepared well for it and I thought on the whole we dealt with it pretty well.