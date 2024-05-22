Ben Wilmot has issued a response to former teammate Tom Edwards’ emotional farewell message to Stoke City supporters.

Edwards is set to depart the Potters next month following the expiration of his contract.

The defender spent last season out on loan with Huddersfield Town, where he featured just 13 times in the Championship (all stats from Fbref).

The 25-year-old came through the academy system at Stoke, becoming a first team regular following their relegation to the Championship in 2018.

However, he struggled for game time in recent seasons and spent time on loan with the likes of New York Red Bulls, Barnsley, and Huddersfield Town.

Tom Edwards - Stoke City Championship stats (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 6 0 2018-19 27 (22) 1 (0) 2019-20 13 0 (1)

Ben Wilmot’s message to Tom Edwards

Edwards posted a farewell message to social media following confirmation of his impending exit from Stoke.

The full-back expressed his gratitude for the memories he created during his 17-year stint with the club.

“From the age of 8 to 25,” wrote Edwards, via Instagram.

“I appreciate the past 17 years, Stoke City.

“Thank you for the memories.”

This led to a number of emotional responses from supporters, as well as one from Stoke teammate Wilmot.

The 24-year-old wished Edwards all the best as he now prepares for the next step in his career.

“All the best my man,” responded Wilmot.

Stoke also confirmed the exits of D’Margio Wright-Phillips, Tom Sparrow, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Ben Kershaw, Kahrel Reddin, Sonny Singh, Tom Curl and Ian Kamga following the end of their contracts.

However, the Championship side have offered new deals to Matthew Baker and David Okagbue ahead of their return from loan stints at Newport County and Walsall.

Academy prospect Jack Griffiths has also been presented with a new contract, which he is yet to sign.

Tyrese Campbell, Ciaran Clark, and Wesley are also set to depart the Potters next month after failing to agree terms on contract extensions.

Stoke City’s Championship survival

It was a difficult campaign for Stoke, with the team finishing 17th in the Championship table, only six points clear of the relegation zone.

Steven Schumacher took the reins of the first team squad following Alex Neil’s dismissal midway through the season.

The team just barely avoided the drop to League One, with 10 points from their final four games proving crucial to their fight against relegation.

Meanwhile, Edwards was unable to help Huddersfield also avoid the same fate, with the Terriers coming 23rd in the standings under Andre Breitenereiter.

The defender will now be searching for his next club after his loan spell with the Yorkshire outfit has come to an end.

Edwards couldn’t quite make it work at Stoke

Edwards did well when he came through the academy system initially and looked like he might be a useful addition to the first team squad at Stoke.

However, his progress stalled in recent years and now it comes as no surprise that he has been released.

The loan spell at Huddersfield didn’t show enough to convince the Potters to give him another chance, with game time proving hard to come by.

He may now need to take the drop down to League One in order to find a new club, as a Championship stay looks unlikely.

Edwards should not be short of suitors in the third tier.