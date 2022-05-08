Ben Wilmot makes Stoke City vow as he looks ahead to next season

Stoke City defender Ben Wilmot has thanked the support for the way they’ve stuck by the team this season, as he promised to ‘give everything’ to ensure the next campaign is a memorable one.

Just want to say thank you to all the fans for their support this season 👏🏻 there were some great days for the team and some disappointing ones. Next season, we will give everything to get this great club back to the top!! 👊🏻👊🏻 @stokecity pic.twitter.com/hv9o6XmE7F — Ben Wilmot (@BenWilmot6) May 8, 2022

Michael O’Neill’s men had been expected to push for promotion but it hasn’t happened, with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City yesterday meaning they ended the season in 14th place.

And, Wilmot reflected on that with a message on Twitter, as he also had an eye on next season.

This was the 22-year-old’s first year with Stoke and whilst it was disappointing as a collective, he will have been pleased with how it went personally as he got the game time he would’ve wanted.

The former Watford man featured in 35 games, becoming a regular under O’Neill in his defensive unit.

The verdict

There’s no getting away from the fact that Stoke have underachieved this season and there will be a pressure on them to do much better next season.

But, Wilmot has done reasonably well on the whole and his versatility has been crucial to the Potters especially when injuries have hit

So, it’s now about building on that next season and he will hope to be an influential figure in what should be a play-off push at least for Stoke.

