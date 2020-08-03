Ben White return to Leeds chances assessed after recent update

After a report late last week from Phil Hay suggested that Ben White was one of Leeds United’s top targets for the summer transfer window, Paul Robinson has assessed the chances of a return to the club from the defender.

White had an excellent season for the men from Elland Road and played every league minute as they finally sealed their return to the Premier League.

Indeed, it was a hugely impressive campaign from the ball-playing centre-half and, with Leeds needing new defenders for next season, it is perhaps no surprise to hear that they are keen on keeping him at the club on a permanent basis.

However, there are plenty of things that will need to fall into line for them to be able to sign the centre-half, and that is what Robinson has been discussing.

He is hopeful, though, that White’s evident love for Leeds could give them a decent bargaining chip.

He told MOT Leeds News:

“I think Brighton will do everything they can to hold onto him. But I think he’s quite openly shared his passion and love for Leeds United, and the way he’s settled and the way he’s been treated, I think he loves everything about the club.

“To top his time off with the Championship title, it’s the icing on the cake.

“I think there will be suitors – no disrespect to Leeds – who are bigger and will be offering White Champions League football next season.

“I think it will all come down to the player’s drive and ambition and what he wants to achieve.

“He’s still very young but he’s been talked about in glowing terms and I think an international call-up is on the cards.

“Whether he goes to Brighton, whether he goes to Leeds or a Champions League club… there are a lot of permutations.

“But, if I was Bielsa I’d be doing anything I could to bring him back to Elland Road. Eyebrows were raised when Liverpool paid what they did for Van Dijk but look at the impact he’s had at the club.

“You can’t underestimate how important a top-quality centre-back is at a club.”

The Verdict

White had an excellent year for Leeds and if they can keep him on it would be some coup.

His performances caught the eye of many in the Premier League, whilst Brighton will naturally be keen to try and keep him on their books if possible.

It’ll be interesting, then, to see how this one pans out.