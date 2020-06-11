Ben White prediction made from within Leeds United camp

Adam Forshaw has admitted that Leeds United loanee Ben White would ‘suit’ a club like Liverpool, who reportedly hold an interest in signing the centre-back.

Leeds have nurtured the talent of White this season in the Championship, with Brighton and Hove Albion trusting Marcelo Bielsa with the 22-year-old’s development.

White has made 37 appearances in the Championship this season, featuring in every minute of table-topping Leeds’ campaign so far.

And, he’s caught the eye, with Liverpool amongst the clubs noted by The Athletic to hold an interest in signing the 22-year-old from Brighton.

In the view of teammate, Forshaw, White has what it takes to cut it at Liverpool.

Discussing the defender on the ‘Leeds That’ podcast, he said: “I think Ben would be a good fit at a top Premier League team – I don’t think Leeds fans would thank me for saying this.

“He’s a top lad and he’s got everything. He’d suit a club like that [Liverpool].”

White’s initial focus will be with Leeds, however, with Bielsa’s side going in search of promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds currently sit top of the Championship table, a point clear of West Brom with nine games of the season to play.

More importantly, however, Leeds are seven points clear of Fulham, who, as things stand, hold the biggest threat to the top-two.

The Verdict

I think this is a pretty fair assessment of Ben White, although, as Forshaw states, Leeds fans aren’t going to thank him for saying that.

The game comes easy to White and he’s got that type of swagger about him that tells you he will go right to the top, it is just a matter of time.

Leeds fans will hope he will one day return, but with clubs like Liverpool in the mix for the Brighton loanee, it feels a long shot.

