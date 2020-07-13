Ben Watson opens up on Nottingham Forest future

Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson has insisted that he would “100 percent” want to extend his stay at the City Ground beyond this season.

Watson has been a key player under Sabri Lamouchi this season, with the midfielder helping the Reds fight for a place in the Championship play-offs this term.

The 35-year-old has featured in all but one of Forest’s 43 Championship fixtures this season, producing a series of impressive performances under the Frenchman.

Watson’s deal at the City Ground is set to expire at the end of the season, after recently penning a short-term extension which will see him play out the remainder of the campaign.

Beyond this season, though, Watson is yet to sign a new deal on Trentside, with Queens Park Rangers and Charlton Athletic previously said to be interested in the experienced midfielder.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, though, Watson has insisted that he would “100 percent” want to extend his time at the City Ground.

He said: “Yes, 100 percent,” he said, when asked if he would be keen to sign a new deal. With the gaffer signing a new deal… myself being out of contract, I’ll wait until the end of the season.

“We’ve spoken about it for next season. Everything is in the pipeline and we’ll just wait and see.”

Forest occupy fifth spot in the Championship table and sit six points clear of seventh, therefore meaning that a win over Swansea on Wednesday could see them all but confirm their place in the top-six this term.

The Verdict

Watson has been an integral player for Forest this season and it should be a no-brainer to tie him down to a new deal.

Even if Forest go up and Watson doesn’t receive a huge amount of game time in the Premier League, his experience and knowledge would be beneficial, especially for the younger players.

You can tell that Watson would be a really good coach in the future, so having that type of character around the club would be massive for Forest and for Lamouchi.