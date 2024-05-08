Coventry City may face a difficult task to retain some of their brightest stars this summer.

It seems inevitable that Callum O'Hare will leave the Midlands club this summer, with his contract set to expire and the Sky Blues not achieving promotion to the Premier League.

Haji Wright and Ellis Simms are two others who could attract interest, although both still have a considerable amount of time left on their contracts, which should put them in a strong negotiating position during the upcoming window.

Coventry owner Doug King was willing to cash in on Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer during the previous summer window, so it wouldn't be a shock to see others move on in the coming months.

The supporters will be keen to see O'Hare stay and they will also want to see Ben Sheaf retained, with the latter arguably the Sky Blues' best player.

The midfielder was nothing short of brilliant during the last campaign for Mark Robins' side - and he could be a crucial player for next season too if he stays put at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

There is interest in his signature though we have rounded up the latest news on Sheaf below.

Interest mounting in Ben Sheaf

Sheaf could potentially be set for a move to the Premier League, according to a recent report.

Alan Nixon revealed on Sunday that Ipswich Town and Luton Town have both taken an interest in the player, with the former's position in this race potentially being strengthened by their promotion to the top flight last weekend.

Kieran McKenna is likely to have a decent amount to play with during the summer window following promotion, but Luton may not be able to spend that much with relegation on the cards.

Premier League (16th-19th) (As of May 8th, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Brentford 36 -8 36 17 Nottingham Forest 36 -18 29 18 Luton Town 36 -29 26 19 Burnley 36 -35 24

Not only would relegation mean a lower transfer budget for Rob Edwards this summer, but it would also make Kenilworth Road a less attractive destination.

Sheaf could see a move to Luton as a sideways step if they are relegated - and it can't be forgotten that he rejected a move to the Bedfordshire club during the previous window.

But with Ipswich interested and Fulham also taking a look at him, a top-flight move could be on the horizon for the midfielder.

Manager Robins has revealed that Coventry are in a strong position going into the summer - and that clubs will have to cough up big bucks for those who are still under contract at the CBS Arena.

He told Coventry Live: "We’re in a strong position from that perspective so if anyone were to go it would take record bids.

Related European club tracking Coventry City player ahead of summer transfer window Coventry City could be facing interest from the Bundesliga for one of their top stars this summer

"We don’t want to sell anyone, that’s the stance. We want to keep everyone together and build."

Sheaf is one player he would be referring to, with his contract not expiring this summer.

Ben Sheaf's Coventry City valuation

In Nixon's report on Sunday, he also revealed that it would take around £10m to lure Sheaf away from the CBS Arena this summer.

This sort of figure doesn't come as a surprise considering how important the 26-year-old is for the Sky Blues.

The key player also signed a new contract last year, extending his stay at the club until 2026, and this has put Coventry in a very strong negotiating position heading into the summer.

If Luton are relegated, it would be difficult to see them affording the midfielder despite how sensible they have been financially, so this price tag could give others an advantage in this race.