Coventry City are on the change after a disappointing start to the season.

Mark Robins was dismissed as a result of their poor start and his replacement Frank Lampard has them in contention for a top-six finish.

Key players will need to step up in the final months of the season if they are to sustain another challenge for a play-off place, having reached the final as recently as 2023.

The January transfer window proved a quiet period for the Sky Blues, although the arrival of Matt Grimes from Swansea City was a statement signing.

Grimes will slot into the Coventry midfield alongside Ben Sheaf, who has grown into a star player since his arrival.

Sheaf's impressive Championship performances have seen his market value skyrocket in recent years, according to Transfermarkt.

Ben Sheaf’s market value increase

Sheaf made the permanent switch to Coventry in the summer of 2021 after an initial loan spell that saw him initially arrive in September 2020.

The midfielder had enjoyed loan spells with Stevenage and Doncaster Rovers prior to moving to the Championship side.

He made 30 league appearances for the Sky Blues in his debut campaign with the club, with the team coming 16th in the table.

Related Chris Sutton drops prediction for Coventry City v Ipswich Town clash The former Blackburn and Celtic man believes the Premier League side will come out on top in this Saturday clash, but only just.

His market value was just €300,000 (£250,000) at that point, but he has grown into a very valuable member of the Coventry squad in the time since.

The 27-year-old has made a total of 150 league appearances for the club, helping them reach a play-off final in 2023, and an FA Cup semi-final in 2024.

This has seen his market value sky-rocket to €7 million (£5.8m), which is an impressive increase of 2220% over the last five years.

The midfielder’s contract runs until 2026, meaning his value is at his peak at the moment, but it could start to decrease in the coming months due to entering the final 12 months of his deal.

He's unlikely to be short of suitors considering the interest in him in previous windows – with Premier League clubs linked.

Ben Sheaf’s importance to Coventry

Sheaf is a massively important part of Lampard’s first-team squad and is someone that the club should be doing everything they can to keep.

The loss of Callum O’Hare as a free agent in 2024 should have been a warning sign to remain on top of their contract situation at Coventry.

But they are now at risk of Sheaf entering the final 12 months of his current contract, which could open the door to a sale in the summer.

Ben Sheaf's midfield stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 7th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 64.63 Pass Completion (%) 85.00 Progressive Passes 7.50 Progressive Carries 1.33 Successful Take-ons 0.39 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.39 Progressive Passes Received 1.33

Since joining the Sky Blues on a permanent basis, the 27-year-old has gone from strength to strength, cementing himself as a crucial part of the team.

However, injury issues have prevented him from playing a larger role in the side, making just 31 appearances in the league in the previous campaign.

Even when Coventry reached the play-off final, Sheaf made just 35 appearances from their 46 regular league games.

That remains his best appearance tally over a full season, which is something prospective buyers in the transfer market should be wary of as well and could potentially hurt his value in the summer if a sale does need to be made.