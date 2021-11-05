Ben Sheaf starts: The predicted Coventry City XI to face Bristol City tomorrow

Coventry City will be looking to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Swansea City when they host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues’ unbeaten home run was brought to an end by the Jacks on Tuesday as goals from Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe secured victory for the visitors.

Currently fourth in the Championship, Coventry could potentially move to within five points of the automatic promotion places if they beat Nigel Pearson’s side tomorrow.

Whilst manager Mark Robins will be without Martyn Waghorn and Josh Eccles for this clash due to their respective injury issues, the likes of Jodi Jones, Ben Sheaf and Tyler Walker will all be pushing for a start.

Here, we have decided to take a look at how Coventry could line up against the Robins…

Having utilised the 3-4-1-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Robins is set to stick with this particular set up on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Simon Moore will be aiming to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the season at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean and Jake Clarke-Salter will be tasked with providing defensive cover for Moore in their centre-back roles.

Meanwhile, Ian Maatsen and Fankaty Dabo are expected to occupy the wing-back positions in this weekend’s showdown.

Robins may decide to bring Sheaf in as a replacement for Jamie Allen who is currently averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.42 in the Championship.

Particularly impressive during Coventry’s 2-1 victory over Reading earlier this season, Sheaf managed to win four aerial duels in this fixture whilst he also made eight tackles (as per WhoScored).

By delivering an impressive performance alongside Gustavo Hamer in the heart of midfield tomorrow, Sheaf could help his side return to winning ways in the second-tier.

Callum O’Hare is expected to feature in an advanced central role whilst Matt Godden will be partnered by Viktor Gyokeres up-front.

Having scored in three of his last four appearances for Coventry, Godden will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to his overall goal-tally against a Robins outfit who have conceded in 15 of their 16 league games this season.