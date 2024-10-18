Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf has revealed that he had approaches from clubs during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Coventry Live though, Sheaf has claimed that is focused on his current team and is determined to guide them to the Premier League.

The Sky Blues have been on the rise in recent years, managing to secure promotions from League Two and League One under Mark Robins, and also establishing themselves as a solid Championship team in recent years.

They even secured a top-six finish at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, and following their play-off semi-final win against Middlesbrough, they were one game away from sealing a place in the Premier League.

Unfortunately for them, they were unable to taste victory at Wembley, with their penalty shootout defeat against Luton Town consigning Robins' team to another season in the second tier of English football.

That didn't deter owner Doug King from investing in the squad though, with the money gained from the sales of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer being used to recruit some very talented players, including Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

But a poor run of form during the latter stages of last term prevented any chance of the Midlands side from finishing in the play-offs again.

Championship Table (8th-10th) (End of 2023/24 season) P GD Pts 8 Middlesbrough 46 9 69 9 Coventry City 46 11 64 10 Preston North End 46 -11 63

With their underwhelming finish last season in mind, it may have been tempting for some of their players to move on during the summer window, and that's what Callum O'Hare did following the end of his contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Sheaf also attracted interest, with the likes of Ipswich Town and Luton among the clubs linked with a move for the midfielder during the summer.

He has confirmed that there was interest in his signature, telling Coventry Live: "Yeah, approaches were made by a few clubs but, yeah, that’s done now and there’s nothing I can do about that.

"All my full focus is now literally getting promoted with this club.

"I have a lot of love for this club and I want to take them to the Premier League, and that’s what I am going to try to do."

Coventry City will be delighted with Ben Sheaf's stance

Coventry need someone like Sheaf to guide them back on the right path.

The Sky Blues have made a very poor start to the season and with the calibre of players they have, that's simply not acceptable.

If Sheaf can continue to shine though, that can only benefit Coventry and it will only benefit him too.

It seems inevitable that the player will end up playing at the top level at some point, with or without his current side.

Sheaf will be hoping he can turn things around for his side and get to the top flight with his current team.