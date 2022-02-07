Ben Sheaf speaks out about Coventry City’s supporters

Ben Sheaf has revealed his delight to have turned around the Coventry City fans.

Sheaf arrived at the club from Arsenal in 2020 as part of a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

However, a slow start at Coventry caused some fans to wonder why the club committed to an obligation to buy clause in his contract.

But recently Sheaf’s performances have been improving and he has become a key player in Mark Robins’ side.

Sheaf discussed the impact of the fans after his stellar performance in the side’s 2-1 defeat to Premier League side Southampton last week.

“I try not to look at social media too much but I heard a little song today, which is nice, and if I can put a smile on the fans’ faces that’s a bonus. I am really enjoying their support so long may it continue,” said Sheaf, via the Coventry Telegraph.

“I couldn’t quite hear all the words but I heard my name at one point, which was really nice.

“The backing we have is incredible, home and away. They have been fantastic and I can’t fault them. And if they keep doing that from now until the end of the season it will be great.”

When asked if he believes his performances have improved, he responded: “Yes, I think so.

“It’s always nice when you get a good run in the team and are putting in positive performances.”

Sheaf went on to add that his performance against Southampton gives him the belief he can get to Premier League level, having left Arsenal nearly two years ago.

Coventry brought the top flight side to extra time last Saturday, but a 112th minute goal from Kyle Walker-Peters dashed the Sky Blues’ chances of a cup upset.

Meanwhile, Coventry return to Championship action this midweek with the visit of Blackpool on February 8.

Victory for Robins’ side could see them rise as high as eighth in the table.

The Verdict

Having the backing of the supporters is always going to raise a player’s standards.

It is impressive that he has been able to turn around the fan opinion on his performances.

To move from Arsenal to Coventry would have been a big blow to his confidence, as Sheaf would’ve had the ambition to get promoted to the first team at the London club.

However, he has now put that behind him and we are now seeing the absolute best of Sheaf, which can only be good news for Coventry.