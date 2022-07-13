Ben Sheaf reveals something he needs to do more of at Coventry City next season

After a solid season last year, Mark Robins will be looking to build upon that and make further progress with his Coventry City side next year.

The club have made a couple of signings ahead of the new campaign but it is also existing players who are look to have an impact next season too.

Midfielder Ben Sheaf has been with the club for two seasons now and after not scoring any goals in his first season with the club, he was able to add two in his 35 appearances last season.

The 24-year-old has shown clear signs of progression during his time with the Sky Blues and after scoring in Tuesday’s pre-season game against Forest Green, he is looking to do the more of the same next season as he told Coventry Live: “It all happened really quickly. I remember receiving it, turning and driving, and then hitting it.

“I’d like to see it back to see what it was like but that’s something I need to bring to my game, more goals. I scored a few towards the end of last season, later in the campaign that I’d have wanted to, but if I’m getting myself in those positions then hopefully it will come for me. This goal is something for me to build on.”

The Verdict:

Ben Sheaf has improved his game over the last two seasons and he will be keen to show the same signs of improvement next season.

The fact he added goals to his game last season shows the different roles he’s able to take on and clearly he’s developing in those positions too.

It’s also a sign of the work Mark Robins is doing at the club that the players are keen to continue improving and adding different elements to their game.

If the 24-year-old is able to up his tally next season, he could be a big part of the Sky Blues squad.