Ben Sheaf believes Coventry City could capitalise on Birmingham City's lack of confidence to secure three points this evening, making these comments to the Sky Blues' media team.

Blues made an excellent start to the season and were even sitting in the play-offs at one point - but the club's board made a surprise decision to sack John Eustace and replace him with Wayne Rooney.

They did this to change Blues' style of play, but this is a change that hasn't paid dividends so far, with the Midlands side currently sitting in 15th position as things stand. A loss tonight wouldn't help them to climb up the division.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

Mentally, they won't be in the best place at the moment considering their poor form under Rooney, with the club winning just one game under the Manchester United legend since his arrival at St Andrew's.

Another loss tonight would only ramp up the pressure further on the 38-year-old, who may not have too much time to turn things around.

Sheaf: "They're in a bit of a tough spot at the moment"

There are a couple of key things working in the Sky Blues' favour ahead of tonight's game - and Sheaf has pointed them out.

He said: "They're in a bit of a tough spot at the moment, so you could think their confidence will be a bit lower, if so, we'll be looking to capitalise on that.

"Our form at home has been good this year, so we'll be looking to use that to our advantage as well and we’re confident going into the game."

Birmingham are only two places and one point ahead of the Sky Blues despite the latter's poor start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Coventry City could capitalise on Birmingham City's mental fragility

Not only are Birmingham suffering from poor results, but they are also needing to adapt to a new style.

Adapting to this passing style whilst not being high on confidence isn't a great mix.

If they were getting results, they would be more confident, but they haven't managed to build on their win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Not winning against Rotherham United last weekend would have been a blow for them because that was seen as one their most winnable games of the campaign, with the Millers in the relegation zone and without a permanent manager in place.

Now at risk of falling further down the table, they need to be mentally strong if they want to give themselves a chance of turning things around under Rooney.

Sheaf is right to point out that tonight's hosts could capitalise on their lack of confidence, although the Sky Blues can't afford to be complacent.