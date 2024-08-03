Highlights Coventry aims for top six finish this season, despite slow start in 2023/24 campaign.

Retaining player Ben Sheaf and landing Brandon Thomas-Asante are key moves for Coventry.

Haji Wright's contract until 2027 is a positive for Coventry, hoping to avoid any transfer interest.

Mark Robins will be hoping a strong finish to this transfer window will put Coventry City in a good place ahead of this 2024/25 Championship season.

The Sky Blues will be planning to be a side that looks to push for a place in the top six this season after finishing short of them last term.

Coventry’s slow start to the 2023/24 campaign meant the club was playing catch up from early on, and in the end, there was too much to do.

The Championship side have had a decent transfer window so far, as the club has only seen Callum O’Hare leave, and that was expected given his contract was expiring.

But other than that, Coventry’s team is still intact, with them strengthening it with four new arrivals.

There is still under a month left of this transfer window, and here we have looked at two things that, if they were to happen, would have Coventry fans in dreamland…

Ben Sheaf signs a new Coventry contract

While Robins and Coventry will likely still be looking to add to their squad in the coming weeks, the club will also be hoping they can get through the rest of this transfer window with their best players still remaining.

That includes midfielder Ben Sheaf, who has been the subject of transfer interest during the course of this transfer window.

Journalist Alan Nixon reported in May that Luton Town were keen on signing Sheaf even if they were to be back in the second tier, which has happened, but no offer has yet arrived for the player.

Ben Sheaf's Coventry City stats Apps 143 Goals 9 Assists 9 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 31st)

Furthermore, Fulham have also been linked with a move for Sheaf, with people at the club reportedly watching him in action. Ipswich Town have also been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old, but as of yet, no interest has gathered momentum.

Sheaf is contracted to Coventry until the summer of 2026, so the Sky Blues will be in no rush to agree a new contract or sell the player, as they still have time on their hands.

However, one way of ending this speculation would be for Sheaf to commit his future to the Championship side, and therefore, if the club was able to not only keep the player this summer but also agree to a new contract, it would be excellent news.

The midfielder was a key player for the club last season, and he will be seen as one once again this term, so if Coventry can agree fresh terms, that could be better than any signing they make this summer.

Brandon Thomas-Asante signing for Coventry

It was reported at the start of this week by Football Insider that Hull City had agreed to a £3 million fee to sign West Brom striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

The forward has been with the Baggies for two seasons after joining the club from Salford City.

It appeared he was going to make his next move in his career by joining the Tigers, but it then came to light that, in fact, Coventry City had won the race to sign the player.

It was reported by Flashscore’s Owuraku Ampofo that the Ghanian had completed a medical with the Sky Blues and signed his contract to join Coventry instead of Hull.

This is a transfer that has come out of nowhere for Coventry, as it looked certain that Thomas-Asante would be joining Hull.

However, he is now going to become a Sky Blues player, which is surely great news for Robins and Coventry fans as they add another prolific striker to their ranks.

The 25-year-old scored seven goals in three Championship appearances in his first season with the Baggies, and then followed that up by scoring 11 times in 39 games last term.

He joins Coventry's current attacking line in a bid to help the club get to the Premier League.

Haji Wright remains a Coventry player

Similar to Sheaf, striker Haji Wright will be seen as an important player for the Sky Blues this season.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals in 44 league appearances in his first season in English football.

Wright was a key contributor to the club fighting for a top-six spot and going on a FA Cup run that went as far as the semi-finals.

Now, unlike Sheaf, there have been no direct links to Wright from any teams, which is a good thing for Coventry, and means he might not have appeared on any radars yet.

That shouldn’t go against how well the forward did last season, though, and Coventry will know that teams could potentially look to make a move as the window progresses.

The good thing for the Sky Blues is that the striker is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027, so they still have another three years left on his contract.

But Coventry will be concerned about interest emerging, and therefore, if the club manages to get through the transfer window and Wright is still there, then this is surely great news for Coventry as they bid to reach the Premier League this season.