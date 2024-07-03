Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Matty Godden from Coventry City, and some of his Sky Blues teammates have paid their tributes to the 32-year-old.

Godden's move to The Valley brings to an end a highly successful five seasons as a Coventry player, that's seen him win promotion to the Championship, a historic FA Cup run last season and many other memorable moments in-between.

Understandably then, it's an emotional time for Sky Blues supporters, and indeed Godden's teammates who will no longer share the field with the ever reliable centre-forward.

Charlton boss Nathan Jones told the Addicks' club website: "Matt's a fantastic acquisition for the football club - he has proven pedigree and is a proven goalscorer at every level he has played.

"We've chased him all summer and he's shown a real desire to want to come and sign for the football club, so I'm delighted he's joining us."

Sheaf and Eccles react to Godden departure

Godden took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to send a heartfelt message to his followers, taking the opportunity to thank supporters, coaches and various staff members.

"On behalf of me and my family I want to thank you all for the most incredible five years," Godden would open his emotional goodbye message with.

Among some of those to pay their own individual tributes to Godden were City's central midfield stars Ben Sheaf, and Josh Eccles.

Eccles would respond to Godden's post by saying: "Super Matty, all the best Godders."

Whilst Sheaf would very simply sum Godden up with the first word that will no doubt come to mind for most Sky Blues fans: "Legend.", with an assortment of crying face and heart emojis thrown in by the pair too.

Godden arrived as a Coventry City player back in 2019 from Peterborough United, at a time in the club's history that saw them needing to groundshare with Birmingham City in order to fulfill their fixtures.

Matty Godden Coventry career (all comps), per FotMob Appearances Goals Assists 156 50 11

The striker would go on to net fourteen times in 26 League One games during the 2019/20 season, that saw the Sky Blues storm to the League One title.

Over the four years that followed, Godden has continued to be a reliable source of goals when called upon, but after scoring just six times in 35 Championship games last season, he struggled to keep up with the competition in Coventry's striking department.

Simms to spearhead Coventry's future

Ellis Simms has had his fair share of doubters and critics over the years, but in 2023/24, he showed why Coventry City were right to put their trust in him to lead the line.

The 23-year-old bagged 19 goals and four assists in 53 total appearances for the Sky Blues last season, proving to City boss Mark Robins that he is ready to be Coventry's go-to number nine moving forward.

It was this goalscoring return by the former Sunderland and Everton striker that will have no doubt factored significantly into the club's, and indeed Godden's decision to seek pastures new.

City also possess a highly-promising young forward in Fabio Tavares, as well as USA international Haji Wright - who can play through the middle or out wide.

Robins told the Coventry City club website: "Matty has made a significant contribution to our rise up the leagues, including being integral to our League One title win and then establishing ourselves in the Championship.

"He will be fondly remembered by Sky Blues supporters for many years to come for what he has achieved here, and we wish him the best of luck for the future."

The time is probably right for Godden to say his goodbyes to a football club that he has served so brilliantly over the last five years, and Coventry fans will no doubt wish him all the very best, as he looks to turn Charlton Athletic into League One promotion contenders next season.