Ben Osborn talks about his future at Sheffield United

Ben Osborn has been a crucial player at Sheffield United this season and has performed admirably in a variety of roles for the team.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s men have experienced a slow start to the campaign and currently reside in 18th place.

The Blades are seven points off of both the relegation zone and the play-off places, with six games to go before we hit the halfway mark, Osborn has not given up on bouncing straight back to the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder explained his motives to succeed at Bramall Lane when he spoke to the Sheffield Star.

Osborn said: “I think it’s a very important season for me. Hopefully by the end of it we’ll know more where I stand, or if I’ll be staying in Sheffield – which hopefully I am.

“I definitely want to stay. I’m really enjoy working under this gaffer and I’d love to play more football under him. Hopefully we can be successful.

“At the end of the day I want to get back to the Premier League. I’d love to get a promotion under my belt.”

United host high flying Coventry City this weekend in looking to end a three game winless run. There are just six points between fifth and 16th in the table, meaning any side who can get on a run gives themselves a great chance of breaking into the play-off places.

The Verdict

Given how reliable Osborn has been this season and even in 2020/21 to be fair to him, it is a surprise to see the Blades allowing his contract to run down to this point. The 27-year-old is clearly a very good midfielder for the level and in the value of his versatility alone could command a Premier League move at some stage.

Jokanovic is known for starting slowly in new posts and will need to use all of his promotion experience with Watford and Fulham to drag the Blades out of the mire this season. Sitting 18th after 17 games is significantly below par, but all right-minded football fans know that they are lot closer to where they want to be than that position suggests.

The board should be looking to tie Osborn down to a new deal as soon as possible.