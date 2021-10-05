Ben Osborn makes Slavisa Jokanovic claim following Sheffield United’s latest display

Sheffield United defender Ben Osborn has suggested that the international break will give manager Slavisa Jokanovic more time to implement his ideas.

The Blades have experienced a mixed start to life under the guidance of the Serbian following their relegation to the Championship.

Whilst United managed to demonstrate some signs of promise in their clashes with Peterborough United and Hull City, a lack of consistency in recent weeks have hindered their progress in the second-tier.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough last week, the Blades would have been hoping to bounce back against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, United were unable to prevent the Cherries from sealing victory in this particular clash as Scott Parker’s side climbed above West Bromwich Albion in the Championship standings.

Set to face Stoke City on October 16th, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blades are able to produce an encouraging display in this particular fixture.

Making reference to the club’s current situation, Osborn has revealed that he hopes that the club will be able to find the missing piece to the jigsaw which will allow them to push on in the Championship.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the defender said: “The last international break was hugely productive.

“It gives the gaffer time to implement his ideas even more.

“We don’t get much time, it is just recovery.

1 of 23 When did Billy Sharp make his debut for Sheffield United? 2004 2006 2002 2001

“We are getting there but there is still more the gaffer wants from us.

“Hopefully we can get the final piece of the jigsaw in this international break.”

The Verdict

Whilst the Blades have yet to fully adapt to life under Jokanovic, there is still plenty of time for the club to push on in the Championship.

Currently 14th in the second-tier standings, United will be looking to learn from their mistakes when they make their return to competitive action.

For Osborn’s sake, he will be hoping to retain his place in the club’s starting eleven by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

The defender has already made nine appearances for the Blades in the Championship and could be in line to feature against a Stoke side who have won six of their 11 league games this season.