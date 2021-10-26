Ben Osborn makes frank Sheffield United admission on Billy Sharp

Sheffield United winger Ben Osborn has admitted the Blades have been too reliant on captain Billy Sharp to produce the goods this season, speaking to The Star.

The 35-year-old has stepped up admirably during the 2021/22 campaign, training hard in pre-season to be fit enough for the start of the season after having thigh surgery at the latter stages of last term and playing a key part in overturning his side’s fortunes after a tough start to this season.

Sharp has registered four goals and four assists in 14 Championship appearances during 2021/22 thus far, appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet despite the South Yorkshire club’s strength in depth in their forward department.

His exemplary performances have kept the likes of former Republic of Ireland international David McGoldrick, £23.5m signing Rhian Brewster and Scotland’s Oliver McBurnie out of the starting lineup, with Lys Mousset spending the early stages of the season out with a hamstring injury after pulling up during the opening game against Birmingham City.

After spending their Premier League era as a semi-regular player, Sharp wasn’t originally expected to be one of Slavisa Jokanovic’s key men despite his goalscoring record over the years.

However, he has proved to be vital and perhaps too important for winger Osborn’s liking, who believes his side have relied on the 35-year-old too much so far.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star about his goal against Barnsley on Sunday and this Sharp-related issue, the wide man said: “I was in a couple of good positions throughout the game and it was a great ball from George [Baldock]. He found a little gap and I had to score, really.

“The first touch wasn’t great, but it went in and it was class in front of the away fans.

“We’ve been too reliant on Sharpy this season, so it was nice to help out a little bit more. I feel like they’ve been coming in games, those chances and assists and goals. And it was nice to get a couple more.”

The Verdict:

Despite seeing him score 23 league goals during the promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign, United cannot afford to rely on Sharp if they want to climb up the table and into the top six.

He may be an experienced option up top and still have the quality needed to be a success in the Championship, but an injury to him could ruin his season, so Mousset’s brace against Barnsley at the weekend will be a big boost and a reassuring sign for Jokanovic who will be keen to see the very best from all of his forwards.

It may take Brewster time to force his way back on to the pitch, but there are no excuses for the likes of McBurnie and McGoldrick not to perform.

The latter showed his class against Stoke City earlier this month with a game-changing cameo, but the former needs to start getting in and amongst the goals and will be hoping to retain his starting spot after his display at Oakwell.

With Mousset’ return and the introduction of McBurnie, this also allowed Sharp to take his place on the bench and that depth could be vital to the latter’s fitness at 35.

He needs to be managed in the right way despite his remarkable fitness and ability to maintain his standards in the second tier.