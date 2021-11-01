Ben Osborn delivers verdict on Sheffield United’s home form ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Sheffield United midfielder Ben Osborn has admitted that he has been frustrated by his side’s failure to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at Bramall Lane this season.

The Blades were unable to build upon their recent 3-2 victory over Barnsley as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Blackpool last weekend.

Keshi Anderson netted the winning goal for the Tangerines as they sealed all three points on their travels.

As a result of this latest setback, the Blades have now dropped points in five of their eight home league games this season.

Currently 17th in the Championship standings, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will need to step up their performance levels if they are to achieve a relative amount of success in this division.

Set to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow, the Blades know that they could be in for a tough evening at the City Ground if they fail to deliver a response to their defeat to Blackpool.

Ahead of this particular clash, Osborn has admitted that United will be looking to address their form at Bramall Lane in the coming months.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, the 27-year-old said: “It’s been hugely frustrating.

“We can say we’ve been unlucky and deserved to win games but it’s happened a few times now and we’ll look to address it.

“There’s definitely stuff we can improve on.

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

“It’s about sticking the ball in the net as well, we’re struggling to get a goal when we are on top in the last couple of home games.

“We’re confident we can improve it.”

The Verdict

When you consider that the Blades won 15 of their 23 home league fixtures during their promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign in the Championship, it is abundantly clear that they will need to step up to the mark at Bramall Lane if they are to achieve an immediate return to the Premier League next year.

As well making some improvements in an attacking sense, United will also need to be more resilient at the back as they have only kept one clean-sheet in-front of their supporters in the second-tier this season.

Having already featured on 15 occasions for his side during the current term, Osborn is likely to play against his former side Forest tomorrow evening.

Currently averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.94 in the Championship, the midfielder will fancy his chances of adding to the five direct goal contributions that he has provided for the Blades this season in this particular fixture.