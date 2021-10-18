Ben Osborn aligns Sheffield United ambitions

Sheffield United winger Ben Osborn has said he wants to return to the Premier League ‘as soon as possible’ after being relegated with the Blades last term, speaking in an interview with The Coaches’ Voice.

The 27-year-old first arrived in South Yorkshire from Nottingham Forest in 2019, when United had just been promoted back to the top flight under Chris Wilder.

Despite only receiving a limited amount of game time under Wilder during the 2019/20 season, he was part of that remarkable campaign at Bramall Lane, seeing his side climb to fifth spot and the dizzy heights of Europe in February before dropping down to ninth by the end of it.

He almost doubled his appearance tally with 24 in the Premier League the following season after making just 13 in his first with the Blades, but endured a miserable term as they finished at the foot of the table and returned to the Championship after a two-year absence.

The winger, who has played in a range of positions over the years as something of a utility man, has had an even bigger role under new manager Slavisa Jokanovic in the second tier in 2021/22 so far.

Playing ten second-tier games already this term, he is well on his way to beating his appearance tally from last season and has been a vital cog in the Serbian’s machine with the Blades failing to recruit an orthodox winger during the summer transfer window.

He’s desperate to play a part in reaching his goal of returning to the Premier League despite seeing his post-playing career in coaching, saying: “I’m enjoying the coaching I’ve done, so it will certainly be something I look into more once I’m nearer the end of my career. And, who knows, maybe management as well.

“But for now, I’m still very much in the peak years of my career and my focus is on getting back into the Premier League.

“The 2020/21 season wasn’t a very good season for us, but I still really enjoyed it. As soon as you’re out of the Premier League, you miss it. I want another crack at it as soon as possible.”

The Verdict:

After such a torrid 2020/21 campaign, many people would have expected them to crumble and fail to compete near the top of the Championship.

But under a promotion-winning manager like Jokanovic, who has guided both Watford and Fulham to the Premier League, the Blades have a chance to thrive under a new system and they certainly have the depth in some areas to dominate the league.

There are issues the Serbian boss needs to address in January, including the wing position and potentially their central defence, but they certainly have enough firepower in the forward department (on paper) and a sufficient number of previous promotion winners in their squad to make a Premier League return a reality.

They need to limit the number of setbacks they experience though, because after getting off to such a bright start to their September, losses against Middlesbrough and AFC Bournemouth kept them down in the lower half of the table.

But as long as they are able to turn draws into wins and stay consistent, they should be in with a shout of making the top six. The spirit they showed to turn things around on Saturday afternoon will set them up nicely for their upcoming fixtures.