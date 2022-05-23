Ben Mee sends emotional message to Burnley supporters following relegation heartbreak

Burnley‘s six-year tenure in the Premier League was brought to an end on Sunday afternoon when they lost out in their relegation fight with Leeds United.

The Clarets had been in the top flight since earning promotion once again in 2016, and in two of the seasons they finished in the top half – and even had a brief European campaign in 2018.

But they struggled for most of the 2021-22 campaign, although results did in the short-term start to pick up when long-term manager Sean Dyche was sacked and replaced by under-23’s boss Mike Jackson.

Sunday’s defeat to Newcastle United at Turf Moor though, coupled with Leeds winning on the road against Brentford, saw Burnley’s extended time in England’s top league come to an end.

One man who has been with Burnley through it all over the last 11 years is club captain Ben Mee, but his contributions on the pitch have been limited due to an injury picked up at the beginning of March.

Following Jackson’s appointment as caretaker boss, Mee was made an assistant coach due to his inability to play any part of the rest of the season, and he’s shared a message with Burnley fans following their relegation heartbreak to the Championship.

“I just want to share my feelings; obviously gutted about yesterday – a real shame we couldn’t get the job done,” Mee said on his Twitter video.

“We’d put ourselves into a really good position towards the back end of the season but obviously the whole season wasn’t good enough.

“The lads put in a lot of effort, it’d been a really tough week and I think it took its toll a little bit. Fair play to Leeds, going away from home and winning on the last day of the season.

“I just want to thank you guys for your support throughout the season – I know it has been a difficult one.

“These past weeks have been some of the best I’ve seen.

“Home and away, the atmospheres have been fantastic and we’ve really appreciated the backing you’ve given us.

“It’s been an emotional ride this year and we’ll see what the future brings.

“It’s going to be time to reflect now and over the summer. We’ll see what the future brings, but thank you very much, cheers.”

The Verdict

Even though he’s proven more-than capable of staying in the Premier League as a player at the age of 32, you get the feeling that Mee may stay at the Clarets to try and get them back up.

The club hold the option to extend his contract by a year this summer, with his current deal set to expire, and considering he’s been with Burnley for 11 years now it would make sense if he were to stay.

He is held in that high regard that he was made a member of the coaching staff temporarily when Sean Dyche was sacked, and not many players would be afforded that kind of opportunity.

All Burnley fans will be hoping that Mee remains at Turf Moor, but some Premier League clubs may want to try and take him from the club this summer.