Ben Marshall makes eye-opening Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Ben Marshall has revealed that his failed permanent move to the Owls was one of the reasons as to why Gary Megson was relieved of his duties in charge of the club.

Marshall spent time on loan with the Owls in the 2011/12 season, and made a positive impact in his 22 appearances for the club.

But he went on to sign for Leicester City in 2012, although the midfielder has made an interesting admission involving Sheffield Wednesday before moving to the King Power Stadium.

Speaking in an interview on the Under the Cosh Podcast (11:45), Marshall revealed that he wanted to sign for Sheffield Wednesday at the time, before admitting that the failed move to Hillsborough might have been one of the reasons as to why Gary Megson was sacked.

“I had six months left of my contract. In my eyes, I wanted to sign for Sheffield Wednesday, and then I was pushing and pushing. Megson was pushing, and I think I heard that it’s one of the reasons that he got sacked. Because he was that adamant, and they just didn’t put a bid in.”

Marshall then went on to admit that he tried to push through a move to Sheffield Wednesday, but they wouldn’t match the offer from Leicester City.

“Then Leicester come in with a £1million bid in the Championship.

“I said to my agent (when they accepted the bid from Leicester), can you not just ring Sheffield Wednesday and just say ‘can you not match it?’

“They put like £1million in and they would have accepted like £500,000 because Pulis sat me down and was like, where do you want to go? He was good. I was like, ‘I want to go to Sheffield Wednesday’, and then the day after, Leicester put this bid in and that was it.”

The Verdict:

This is a fascinating insight from Marshall.

The midfielder clearly wasn’t favoured by Tony Pulis whilst the pair were both at Stoke City, and I’m not surprised to hear that he was keen on a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday.

He made a positive impact with the Owls in his loan spell with them, and Gary Megson was clearly keen to get him signed on a permanent basis.

But the move failed to materialise, with Marshall going on to sign for Leicester City, although it clearly wasn’t his preferred move at the time.