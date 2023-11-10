Highlights Norwich City's recent form has been disastrous, with their latest defeat increasing pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich currently sit 17th in the Championship, eight points away from the play-off places and just six points clear of relegation.

The arrival of sporting director Ben Knapper has intensified speculation over Wagner's position, but Wagner has received backing from Knapper.

It has been a tough few weeks for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, and their eighth in their last 11 league games, as they were beaten 3-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road on Sunday, increasing the pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich currently sit 17th in the table, eight points from the play-off places, and they are just six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Canaries are back in action when they make the trip to face seventh-placed Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, and with the international break approaching, it could be make or break for Wagner.

Speculation over Wagner's position intensified after the club announced that incoming sporting director Ben Knapper will now begin work on Monday, having initially not been due to start until the 27th November.

What is the latest on David Wagner's Norwich City future?

Speaking ahead of the game against Cardiff, Wagner revealed that Knapper had offered him his full backing.

"We've spoken about the situation, obviously as well from a distance he was able to look and understood it quite well from the outside," Wagner told the Pink Un. "He said, ‘Come on, keep going. You have all the support’, which I feel from all sides to be fair.

"I know we have a very difficult period in terms of the results. No one is happy. It's not what we expect from ourselves. We know that we have to do better, but I feel the backing from everywhere. I've spoken with him a few times. He’s a good guy, a good character.

"Ben will be in next week for the first time and we will, for sure, meet in the international break. I am in constant touch with him. I spoke with him yesterday, or the day before yesterday, by phone.

"For all of us it's to look forward and to welcome Ben, and make it as easy as possible for him. A big job after what he has achieved at Arsenal, but I am really looking forward to work with him, and to give him all my support which he may need at the beginning. I know how it is if you come into a new environment."

Should Norwich City stick with David Wagner?

Knapper is facing a huge decision on whether to make a managerial change as he starts his new role, and it is difficult to make a case for sticking with Wagner.

Norwich made an excellent start to the season, picking up 13 points from their first six games, but their form since then has been disastrous.

The Canaries have conceded 30 goals so far this season, the most goals in the Championship, and while a number of individual errors have proven costly, Wagner has been unable to tighten his side up defensively.

Norwich have scored 26 goals this campaign, which is among the highest in the division, but their inability to defend undermines their attacking threat.

The Canaries were fifth when Dean Smith was sacked in December, and they finished last season in 13th place, so it could be argued that Wagner was fortunate to be allowed to continue in the role.

Wagner does not have much credit in the bank, and with Norwich fans turning on him in recent weeks, it will be difficult for him to recover from this point.

Knapper should take note of how toxic the atmosphere at Carrow Road turned towards the end of Smith's reign, and it feels inevitable the same will happen again unless a change is made.

Wagner has been given the opportunity to remain in charge for the Cardiff game, and it is possible that a positive result could prolong his stay in the job, but there was a lack of fight from his players against Blackburn on Sunday, suggesting he may have already lost the dressing room.

It is difficult not to feel some sympathy for Wagner, particularly with a lengthy injury list which includes the likes of Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson, Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, while Jacob Sorensen and Marcelino Nunez have missed much of the season.

But with the Canaries drifting further from the play-off places, Knapper must take action and part company with Wagner, regardless of the outcome against Cardiff this weekend.