West Ham United's Ben Johnson was always bound to attract transfer interest come the January transfer window.

Not only does the 23-year-old's current deal at the London Stadium expire at the end of the campaign, the defender has also barely featured under David Moyes so far this season.

Indeed, Johnson has made just six appearances for the Hammers in total, with the odd performance here and there across all competitions for David Moyes' side this campaign.

This comes in contrast to last season, when Johnson appeared 29 times in all competitions, including six times in West Ham's UEFA Conference League winning campaign.

Ben Johnson's full career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Team Matches Goals Assists West Ham Under-18's 25 0 1 West Ham Under-21's 54 1 5 West Ham 93 2 2 Stats correct as of 12/01/24

Perhaps due to his lack of involvement, reports have suggested that Johnson has turned down several new contract offers at the London Stadium.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest transfer news regarding the young defender.

Leeds United and Southampton face stiff competition for Johnson's signature

With Johnson potentially heading for the exit door on loan this month, we know from reports that Leeds United and Southampton are both keen.

The two clubs are chasing promotion back to the Premier League this campaign and Johnson could be a quality addition for either side as they look to do so.

According to a recent Football Insider report, though, they face some tough competition to land the 23-year-old.

Indeed, it is claimed that Scottish giants Rangers are also keen on signing Johnson this month, as are Premier League strugglers Sheffield United as they look to fight for their top-flight survival.

Spanish clubs join the race for Johnson

If Rangers and Sheffield United were not strong enough competition, two further clubs have entered the race to sign Johnson according to a report on Monday.

These clubs also play in the top flight, with both being La Liga sides.

As per TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old is being lined up for a move to La Liga, with Real Betis and Villareal interested.

The report appears to suggest that a pre-contract agreement with one of the Spanish clubs and him joining up with them in the summer is more likely as opposed to him heading there this month.

Last but not least, amid the Spanish, Rangers and Sheffield United reports, another has emerged regarding Johnson's contract situation.

We know, according to reports as mentioned above, that Johnson has previously turned down several new offers to extend his stay at the London Stadium.

Despite that, though, according to Football Insider, West Ham remain hopeful that they can still reach an agreement with the player.

Their report claims that the Hammers are very keen to renew his deal as home-grown players are very valuable to the club for squad registration reasons. Having come through the Hammers academy, Johnson ticks all the boxes in that sense.

If he does not pen a new deal, though, the report claims that both leaving on loan and leaving permanently are on the table this month for the young defender.