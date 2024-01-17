Highlights Leeds United's reported interest in West Ham's Ben Johnson could force Southampton to make a decision about signing the defender quickly.

Strengthening their team in January is crucial for both Leeds and Southampton in the promotion race.

Southampton should act fast to sign Johnson before Leeds potentially swoop in and steal him away.

With reports that Leeds United are interested in Ben Johnson from West Ham, Southampton will need to make a decision about signing the defender, and quickly.

Both Leeds and Southampton are in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League this season, both performing well in the first half of this campaign.

The two former Premier League sides occupy the third and fourth place positions in the league table, with only Ipswich Town and Leicester City sitting above them in the Championship this season.

While Leicester look like they're going to run away with the league title this season, the battle for second place is certainly heating up.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands January 14th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51

All the teams involved know that strengthening their team in January will be crucial to the second half of the season, and the sudden reported interest in Johnson by Leeds could force Southampton into making a decision about signing the defender.

Leeds interest in West Ham's Johnson

This month Leeds have reportedly joined the race to sign West Ham's Johnson, with the versatile defender also said to be a target of Southampton.

Journalist Phil Hay has reported that Daniel Farke's Leeds are looking into signing Johnson on a loan deal in January, as they search for a right-back to add to their squad to help their promotion push.

Archie Gray has been performing well at right-back for the Whites since October, but the inclusion of a new full-back would allow the club to play him in his natural position in the centre of midfield.

Johnson has played 93 times for West Ham in his career, but the 23-year-old has only played two Premier League matches for the Hammers this season and looks likely to leave the club on loan this month.

Southampton need to make a decision

Martin will need to make a decision now over Johnson, to avoid losing the player to Leeds this month. They have been linked with the West Ham player since the summer, but look to have to fight off interest from Farke's side for the rest of this month.

Southampton are still interested in signing Johnson on loan, according to Football Insider, as the defender enters the final six months of his contract. A loan deal now could encourage him to sign on a free transfer at the end of the season, strengthening what the Saints will hope to be a Premier League squad next season.

Johnson is a player with Premier League experience and would be a fantastic signing for Southampton on loan for the rest of the season. His experience in the top division could be what helps push them over the line into promotion this season, as they chase Ipswich in second place.

Whilst it's now time for Southampton to act if they want to get the player on board, there's also his own stance to consider.

However, Johnson will be wary of the minutes he would get on the pitch at St Mary's. As a natural right back, he would compete with Kyle Walker-Peters in his position. The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has played every minute so far this season in the Championship, so the chances of taking his starting berth seems unlikely.

This is something Mason Holgate learned this season, with the on-loan Everton defender has only managed six appearances in the league in his time at Southampton. Everton could recall Holgate from his loan due to the lack of game-time, something Johnson will have to consider when deciding which club to join.

Johnson can also play at left back, so he may get more chances as the back up to both positions. Nevertheless, he may be tempted by the chance of playing regularly at Leeds for the rest of the season, with Djed Spence and Luke Ayling already departing this January and Sam Byram and Junior Firpo struggling for consistent fitness.

Southampton will have to act fast to sign the defender now before his head is turned by what Leeds have on offer. Whilst Saints have held that long-term interest, it might be the late suitors that steal the West Ham man away.