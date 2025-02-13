Leeds United are set to target a move for Gustavo Hamer or Emiliano Buendia in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed, via Give Me Sport on Twitter, that the Whites are aiming to improve their playmaker options in the summer, provided they gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire outfit currently lead the Championship table, sitting two points clear of Sheffield United.

However, Daniel Farke’s side face competition from Burnley and Sunderland as well, leaving four teams in the mix for two automatic promotion spots.

Gustavo Hamer's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 13th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.18 Shots 3.01 Assists 0.20 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.48 Shot-creating actions 4.49

Leeds United summer plans

Jacobs has claimed that both Hamer and Buendia will be targets for Leeds in the summer if they gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, the pursuit of the Argentine will also depend on whether or not Bayer Leverkusen take up their option to turn his loan deal into a permanent one.

“Definitely a playmaker,” said Jacobs, via Give Me Sport on Twitter.

“Gustavo Hamer or possibly Emi Buendia if Bayer Leverkusen don’t take up their option to buy clause.”

It was reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post in January that Leeds have a long-standing interest in signing Buendia.

However, he opted to make the switch to the Bundesliga champions for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Leeds made an offer to sign Hamer from Sheffield United last summer that ultimately failed to land them the Dutchman.

Leeds United recent form

Leeds are in flying form at the top of the Championship table at the moment, which will give them confidence that a Premier League return can be achieved this year.

Farke’s side have won their last three games, giving them a two-point lead over the Blades.

The Yorkshire outfit are unbeaten in their last 14 league games.

Next up for Leeds is a home clash against fourth place Sunderland on 17 February in an 8pm kick-off.

The only way Leeds will be able to sign either Hamer or Buendia will be if they are back in the Premier League next season.

Even still, a pursuit of both players may be going down a dead end as Hamer may want to stay with the Blades if they also go up and Buendia could be tied up with Leverkusen long-term if his loan move there is successful.

Leeds should be drawing up alternative targets even with a few months before the summer window even opens.

This is an area of the team that will need to be improved in the summer regardless of league status, and Leeds have to get it right to get off on the right foot to start the next campaign.