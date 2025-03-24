Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Nico Elvedi would be willing to move to the Premier League this summer amid interest from Leeds United.

The Whites were linked with a move for the Borussia Mönchengladbach player by Teamtalk earlier this season.

Elvedi previously played for Leeds boss Daniel Farke during his time in charge of the Bundesliga outfit, prior to taking over at Elland Road.

The defender has been a key figure for the German club over the years, originally arriving from Swiss side Zurich in the summer of 2015.

Jacobs has reported that Elvedi remains on Leeds’ radar as the club prepares for the summer transfer window.

The transfer market expert reporter believes the defender would be open to a move to the Premier League, with the Yorkshire outfit currently in the mix for automatic promotion from the Championship.

"That's why, as I revealed a couple of months ago, that Nico Elvedi had crept onto Leeds' radar,” said Jacobs, via Give Me Sport.

“He's another player that didn't want to move in mid-season, and he feels that he's ready for the Premier League rather than the Championship.

"And, although Elvedi is more of a centre-back, he's a centre-back and a left-back and equally comfortable in both positions.

"Leeds could kill two birds with one stone there, and get a player capable of playing in more than one position."

Nico Elvedi’s importance to Borussia Mönchengladbach

Farke was in charge of Mönchengladbach for the entirety of the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign.

During that time, the defender played 32 times from 34 possible league games, with the club coming 10th in the table.

Nico Elvedi's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of March 24th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 1.68 Interceptions 1.30 Blocks 1.30 Clearances 6.16 Aerials won 2.00

Elvedi has been a regular presence in the side throughout his 10 seasons in the team, featuring 19 times this term.

The defender is capable of playing centre-back and left-back, which could also prove quite useful for Leeds.

Nico Elvedi signing would be a solid squad addition for Leeds

Leeds will need defensive reinforcement this summer, especially if they are promoted to the Premier League.

The defender’s versatility will make him a great option, and that he already knows Farke and his style of play should help him make a smooth transition to Elland Road.

Elvedi can bring a lot of experience with him to the club, having spent the last 10 years competing at a top flight level, even competing in the Champions League during that period.

The 28-year-old is now in his prime years, and would provide some strength and depth at the back that Leeds will sorely need, so this is a signing with a lot of potential.