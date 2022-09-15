Ben Heneghan update emerges ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s showdown with Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has admitted that Ben Heneghan is set to return to training ahead of the club’s showdown with Ipswich Town this weekend.

The defender has been forced to watch on from the sidelines in recent weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury during his side’s victory over Rochdale in the League Cup in August.

As a result of this issue, Heneghan has missed the Owls’ last three league games.

In the absence of the defender, the Owls have managed to accumulate six points in League One.

After securing a 5-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers, Wednesday suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barnsley.

Undeterred by this minor setback, the Owls returned to winning ways on Tuesday in their showdown with Morecambe.

Goals from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith sealed a 3-0 victory for Wednesday at the Mazuma Stadium.

Set to take on league leaders Ipswich on Saturday, the Owls will need to be at their very best in order to secure a positive result in this particular fixture.

Ahead of this game, Moore has shared an update on Heneghan.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live about the defender, Moore said: “He will join back in training with the group over the next couple of days.

“We will see how he responds and maybe he can get some minutes next week.”

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update as Heneghan is clearly closing in on a return to action.

Before suffering his injury setback, the defender managed to show some real signs of promise for Wednesday in the opening stages of the season.

During the four league games that he has featured in for the Owls, Heneghan has made 5.3 clearances per fixture and has also won 5.3 aerial duels per match.

Currently averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in the third-tier, the defender will be confident in his ability to play a key role for Wednesday in the coming months as they aim to launch a push for automatic promotion.