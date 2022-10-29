Ben Heneghan sends Sheffield Wednesday message after major injury setback confirmed

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan admitted he is ‘absolutely devastated’ after his season was cut short by a serious knee injury.

The summer signing had enjoyed a solid start to life at Hillsborough but boss Darren Moore revealed he was concerned when the 29-year-old was forced off against Lincoln City last week.

Further tests were needed to discover the extent of the injury and the Owls had bad news back as Heneghan had damaged his cruciate ligament, which will keep him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Taking to Twitter, the centre-back couldn’t hide his disappointment but reiterated his support for his teammates in their promotion push.

“Absolutely devastated! I’ve really been enjoying my football. I’ll be working hard to get back playing as soon as possible, but for now I’ll be the lads biggest supporter. Up the Owls.”

Darren Moore’s men are currently third in the table and they will hope to close the gap on the top two by beating lowly Burton Albion at Hillsborough this afternoon.

The verdict

This was a real big blow for Heneghan and the team as he had settled into his new club very well and will have been pleased with how the season was going.

So, the fans will appreciate the message here and whilst he is obviously gutted to be out, it shows the character that Heneghan as he wishes the squad well.

Now, the long road to recovery begins but as he says, he will be another supporter watching on as Moore’s side look to win promotion this season.

