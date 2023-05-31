Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan has labelled the Owls' support at Wembley "insane" after their League One play-off final triumph.

The centre-back has been sidelined since October due to injury and wasn't available for Monday's game but contributed to the promotion push - featuring 13 times across the 2022/23 campaign.

Heneghan watched on as his teammates got the job done at Wembley against South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. There was little to choose between the pair in a tightly-contested final, even after the Tykes went down to 10 men after 49 minutes due to Adam Phillips' red card, and the game looked destined to be settled on penalties.

But Josh Windass had other ideas, arriving in the box at just the right time to meet Lee Gregory's pull-back and power a flying header past Harry Isted, who'd been excellent up to that point.

Ben Heneghan's message to Sheffield Wednesday fans

Some 45,000 Wednesday fans travelled to Wembley on Monday to roar on Darren Moore's side and they certainly enjoyed their day in the sun.

Their presence was certainly appreciated by the Owls players and staff, with Moore and many of the squad hailing their presence after the game.

Heneghan has had his say, too, labelling them "insane" after taking such numbers to Wembley.

The 29-year-old joined Wednesday from AFC Wimbledon in the summer and revealed in a message to fans yesterday that winning promotion was evidence it "was the right decision".

When will Ben Heneghan be back from injury?

Heneghan underwent surgery on his knee back in October and showed in March that he was making progress on the road to recovery.

Moore revealed last month that the plan is for the defender to continue to work with the club physios before stepping up his rehabilitation with the sports science department and eventually rejoining the squad in pre-season.

When is Ben Heneghan out of contract at Sheffield Wednesday?

The length of Heneghan's deal was not made public when he signed on a free transfer from Wimbledon last summer, however, as per Yorkshire Live, it is thought that he still has a year left on his current deal at Hillsborough.

That should give him some extra motivation next season as he looks to earn fresh terms at the Sheffield club.