Ben Heneghan delivers six-word verdict after Sheffield Wednesday victory

Sheffield Wednesday defender Ben Heneghan revealed his delight after playing his part in the win over Wycombe Wanderers yesterday.

The summer signing has had a difficult start to life at Hillsborough due to injury, which has restricted Heneghan to just five appearances in the league.

After getting 45 minutes in the midweek EFL Trophy defeat to Burton Albion, boss Darren Moore gave Heneghan a start against the Chairboys and he responded by putting in a solid performance as Wednesday deservedly picked up three points.

And, taking to Twitter, Heneghan put that it was ‘Good to be back out there’ after helping the side to victory.

With Dominic Iorfa on the bench, Heneghan knows that he will need to maintain the high standard that he set yesterday in order to keep his place in the XI.

The Yorkshire side are back in action next weekend when they take on Port Vale away from home, as they look to continue what has been a positive start to the campaign, with Moore’s side fourth in the table.

The verdict

This was an impressive team performance by Wednesday and whilst they didn’t get a clean sheet, the side defended well.

Heneghan was key to that, with his aerial ability and strength meaning the hosts were able to cope with the direct style that Wycombe have, which can be difficult to stop at times.

After an injury hit start to the season, Heneghan will now be hoping to get an extended run in the side as they try to push for promotion.

